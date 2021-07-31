Mastiff Leaves It All On Agility Course

Dog agility course require both speed and agility. Some doggos just seem built for it, such as Border Collies. Bull Mastiffs most definitely are not built for it. They are slow, plodding, gentle giants. But given this disadvantage in such a competition didn't inhibit this big lovable guy from completing the course like an all star. He left it all of his giant heart on that field too!

The best part, even though the buzzer had gone off, he kept going. And the crowd cheered him on like the champion that he is! Be honest, you were cheering the big lug on just as much as those in the stands.

Open thread below....