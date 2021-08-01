Proud Boys New Strategy: Aim For Local Controversies, Hijack Them

While you might get the impression that the Proud Boys largely vanished from the public radar in the weeks following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection at which they played a central role, the reality is that the proto-fascist street-thug organization has been popping up all over recently—but operating on a purely local level, consistently hijacking causes and events organized by local activists and communities.

This appears to be their latest strategy, as imprisoned Proud Boy Ethan Nordean had suggested in his pre-arrest Telegram chats: Namely, to scale down their operations and spread their recruitment by focusing on local issues. Over the past several weeks, as Tess Owen observes at Vice, they appear to be enacting it in places like Nashua, New Hampshire; Miami and Tampa, Florida; and Salem, Oregon.

The strategy mostly appears to entail identifying local grievances that can provide opportunities for Proud Boys to involve themselves. In Miami, for instance, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio turned up uninvited with several cohorts offering “support” for a protest by the Cuban-American community backing dissidents in Cuba.

“Since January 6, members of the group have steered clear of large-scale rallies, and instead attempted to build grassroots support in their communities by latching onto hyper-local culture war dramas and ginning up tensions,” Owen writes.

In Nashua, as Owen reports, Proud Boys turned up at school-board meetings masked and wearing their uniform shirts to protest “critical race theory” in local schools. Their presence riled local residents.

“Proud Boys come to our board meetings for what? For what? What is the purpose of them being here? Are they here for our children? I think not,” said board member Gloria Timmons, who doubles as president of the Nashua chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Nordean’s pre-arrest chats with his fellow Proud Boys about how to proceed after Jan. 6 suggested this kind of strategy. “I’m gunna press on with some smart level headed non emotional guys and create a game plan for how to approach this year, we aren’t gunna stop getting involved in the community, especially with the momentum we have,” Nordean wrote.

He later added: “Yeah, this is just to organize and prepare for when we do decide to get active again. At the very least there’s lots of good excuses to just get out and do meet n greets with the public, raise money, community service, security for events etc ... but we can work on an effective process so we look more organized and have properly vetted members who are representing the club.”

This is consistent with Proud Boys’ proclaimed self-image as just normal American guys, their belief right up to Jan. 6 that the police were on their side, and their ongoing denials of being racist or extremist. The localized issues are often the same right-wing grievances being ginned up nightly on Fox News, as with critical race theory in New Hampshire schools. The common thread among the issues being hijacked by Proud Boys is that they are congenial to (if not fueled by) conspiracism and primarily revolve around concocted enemies.

The first post-insurrection Proud Boys event of note was an early-May rally at a city park in Salem, Oregon, at which journalists were threatened and ejected and guns were on broad display. It was also notable for the remarkable absence of any kind of police presence. However, another Proud Boys event held in Oregon City on June 15 was shut down by police when they declared it a riot.

Most of the Proud Boys’ reappearances have occurred over the past month:

One of the more insidious aspects of the Proud Boys’ strategy is how it manipulates small-town environments to insinuate themselves within them, and once there, how it divides and creates turmoil within those communities where little existed previously. As a local account in Mainer News demonstrated, the Proud Boys’ gradual takeover of a small old tavern in Portland, Maine, alienated and angered local residents, who blamed the tavern owner for permitting it.

The owner, as the report explains, wasn’t necessarily sympathetic to the Proud Boys, but really had little idea about their background. “‘Oh, they’re not that bad,’” the man reportedly told his longtime bouncer, who quit over the situation.

“‘They’re bad as the fuckin’ Klan, Bobby!’” the bouncer replied. He then pointed at a group of Proud Boys across the street, and added: “‘Yeah, I’m talking about you motherfuckers.’”

