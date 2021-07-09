Spelling Bee Champ Zaila Avant-garde Is A-M-A-Z-I-N-G

Zaila Avant-garde is amazing.

She's only the second Black national spelling champion, and the first Black American champ. She won this year's championship by spelling "murraya," which, we're told, is a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees, and yet is not in my online spelling dictionary.

She's also a three-time Guinness world record holder for her basketball skills.

And she has ambitions beyond spelling, hoping to go to Harvard, work for NASA, play for the WNBA, and coach for the NBA.

She's fourteen years old.

We believe her.