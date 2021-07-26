Tiffany Cross Absolutely Demolishes 'Mean Girl' Megyn Kelly

Tiffany Cross absolutely torched Megyn Kelly in this blistering commentary on MSNBC on Saturday, and it was 100% well-deserved. Kelly has been desperate to become relevant again, like that sad mom that tries to host teenage parties at her house so she can feel cool and young again by giving alcohol to minors. That is the total vibe Kelly gives off.

Normally I use this time to address something or someone relevant who has warranted some sort of ire from the community. However, this week I'm taking a slightly different approach and addressing someone completely irrelevant. I'm speaking, of course, about Megyn Kelly.

The 50-year-old bully is trying to bulldoze her way back into relevance that only comes to women like her for being a provocateur and not for offering any type of intellectual input. Nevertheless, here we are. Why? Because the blackface connoisseur who had to apologize for asking why it was racist for White people to wear a black face for Halloween is now going after someone less than half her age, but has twice her intelligence. 23-year-old Naomi Osaka, who announced she would not participate in post-match interviews, conferences during the French Open, and ultimately ended up leaving altogether and withdrawing from Wimbledon, citing her own mental health.

Now, Kelly accused Osaka, after the tennis star beautifully graced the covers of multiple magazines which were, of course, shot months prior, which Osaka explained in a since-deleted tweet. When Osaka understandably blocked Kelly on Twitter, this woman said that Naomi just didn't like tough questions. Such insight from the land of the inconsequential. But also, girl bye. First, shout out to all of you prioritizing your mental health, especially when dealing with someone who spews nonsense like this.

(CLIP of Megyn Kelly being super racist)

Okay, second, to all you Karens watching at home, please make a list for your White Santa and pray to your White Jesus for a life, please, because we're out here living our best ones, fighting on the front lines to say preserve democracy, taking up space at the highest levels of government, making long overdue and necessary changes in newsrooms, winning Emmys while twirling on our haters. We come from a long line of torchbearers, lighting fires that illuminate the world and burn away chains.

So it's no coincidence that Snow White and the seven dumb takes she's had recently overwhelmingly target Black women. The amazing luminary Nikole Hannah-Jones, whom Kelly went after. The Duchess of Sussex, whom Kelly said should stop whining about the treatment of baby Archie. Olympic hammer thrower, Gwen Berry, whom Kelly suggested be removed from the Olympics due to her protests.

Kelly is really just trying to crawl her way back into social relevance and into the hearts of FOX News viewers through regurgitating their favorte attacks, all while benefiting from the work we do. We're quite used to it. But when it comes to us, sister, stop punching above your weight. You keep asking for smoke that you don't want. You want to ask like a high school mean girl and you'll get treated that way. Sit down, and be humble. Let the grown women speak. You're not invited to this table. You don't have the range.