Elie Mystal Absolutely Levels Amy Coney Barrett's Judicial Reputation On AM Joy

Poor Tiffany Cross. She was looking for some kind of hope that there was something Democrats could do to stop the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the vacant Supreme Court seat, now open since the passing of legend Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Elie Mystal had nothing for her, as according to him, confirmation hearings don't matter, and process-wise, there are no mechanisms available to Democrats. All they can do is send someone to question her in their place, and refuse to attend the hearings to join the people outside protesting Coney Barrett's nomination.

Mystal did, however, expound on all the reasons why Amy Coney Barrett is an absolutely atrocious choice for a Supreme Court Seat, and it has nothing to do with her dogmatic alleged devotion to Catholicism. It's her hypocrisy, and that's why she is the perfect choice for the Republicans. He laid out that case with laser-precision, absolutely leveling her reputation in the process.

MYSTAL: The problem is not that Amy Coney Barrett is particularly Catholic. The problem is that she's a HYPOCRITE. I would -- I'm Catholic. I could live with the Catholic judge. I could live with a judge who devoutly applied their faith to issues of the law. But it is not Catholic, it is not devout to turn away thy neighbor who is need of assistance as Amy Coney Barrett did in 2020 when she was the lone judge to uphold Donald Trump's public charge rule which denied green cards to people who might need public assistance. It is not devoutly Christian or Catholic to praise the deliberate indifference of human life, which Amy Coney Barrett did in 2018 when she was the lone judge to tell a group of prisoners they had no 8th Amendment protections, when prison guards shot loaded guns into a crowded cafeteria. It is not devoutly Catholic to take away people's health care, as Amy Coney Barrett has repeatedly said she will. It is not devoutly Catholic to apply the death penalty, which Amy Coney Barrett has written that a good Catholic judge should recuse themselves from situations implying the death penalty, but she has not written and here's the elephant in the room, she has not written that a good Catholic judge should recuse themselves on issues involving abortion or a women's right to choose. So what we're left with is a hypocrite who will insert her judicial opinion between a woman and a woman's doctor, but will not insert her moral opinion between the executioner and the prisoner on the chopping block. Now, that kind of hypocrisy is something I can't deal with.

He nailed it with that last point. The GOP is not pro-life. They are pro-zygote. Pro-birth. But after that? They're pro-white male supremacy, and that's it.