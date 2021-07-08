2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Traitorous Insurrectionists Have A Champion

Traitor Trump defended his people who attacked the US Capitol on January 6 in order to throw out the U.S Constitution and take over the government for himself.
By John Amato
14 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

During a moronic press conference to promote his phony lawsuits against Facebook and Twitter, Trump proceeded to attack law enforcement for prosecuting the January 6 insurrectionists.

Hungry for attention and money, Trump held a presser to get some publicity for his BIG LIE and a chance to spew the usual QAnon grievances.

A reporter (?) asked Trump to clarify what he did "to stop the insurrection as some people call it?"

"And why were you not able to stop it?" this same "reporter" asked, as if he was somehow incapable of telling those who wanted to overthrow the government to just go home.

Any credible human being would call it an insurrection without the qualifier.

Trump used the lightweight Senate report as his proof of a refusal to investigate the root causes of the attack, including Trump’s role in it, as if it was an actual investigation into all the events surrounding the attack on the US Capitol.

"I say though however, [Insurrectionists] are being treated unbelievably unfairly when you look at people in prison, and nothing happens to antifa," the seditious ex-president said. "And they burn down cities and killed people. There were no guns in the capital --except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbitt."

"The person that shot Ashley Babbitt. Boom! Right through the head, just boom. There was no reason for that," he said, relishing a little too much his description of the moment of Babbitt's untimely death.

Silly me, I thought Trump supported the men in blue. Wasn't he the law and order guy? The US Capitol police were being attacked and Babbitt was climbing through a bashed-in window illegally with the full intention to unleash the angry mob.

My mistake.

The traitors who tried to overthrow a free and fair election, who were incited to violence by Trump and his minions are truly his people.

Trump has completely embraced the heavily armed militia groups, Neo-Nazis, and violent MAGA nuts who would have hanged his own Vice President if they had found him right alongside the Speaker of the House in order to overthrow the legally elected government.

As I watched this bizarre clown show, it made me think that as the days pass, Traitor Trump is continuing to devolve, wholeheartedly embracing the lunatic fringe.

Mr. person, man, woman, camera, TV will keep digging and digging for attention (and money). It will not end the way he thinks it will, in the same way no one expected Ashli Babbitt to die for a lost cause.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team