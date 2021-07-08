Traitorous Insurrectionists Have A Champion

During a moronic press conference to promote his phony lawsuits against Facebook and Twitter, Trump proceeded to attack law enforcement for prosecuting the January 6 insurrectionists.

Hungry for attention and money, Trump held a presser to get some publicity for his BIG LIE and a chance to spew the usual QAnon grievances.

A reporter (?) asked Trump to clarify what he did "to stop the insurrection as some people call it?"

"And why were you not able to stop it?" this same "reporter" asked, as if he was somehow incapable of telling those who wanted to overthrow the government to just go home.

Any credible human being would call it an insurrection without the qualifier.

Trump used the lightweight Senate report as his proof of a refusal to investigate the root causes of the attack, including Trump’s role in it, as if it was an actual investigation into all the events surrounding the attack on the US Capitol.

"I say though however, [Insurrectionists] are being treated unbelievably unfairly when you look at people in prison, and nothing happens to antifa," the seditious ex-president said. "And they burn down cities and killed people. There were no guns in the capital --except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbitt."

"The person that shot Ashley Babbitt. Boom! Right through the head, just boom. There was no reason for that," he said, relishing a little too much his description of the moment of Babbitt's untimely death.

Silly me, I thought Trump supported the men in blue. Wasn't he the law and order guy? The US Capitol police were being attacked and Babbitt was climbing through a bashed-in window illegally with the full intention to unleash the angry mob.

My mistake.

The traitors who tried to overthrow a free and fair election, who were incited to violence by Trump and his minions are truly his people.

Trump has completely embraced the heavily armed militia groups, Neo-Nazis, and violent MAGA nuts who would have hanged his own Vice President if they had found him right alongside the Speaker of the House in order to overthrow the legally elected government.

As I watched this bizarre clown show, it made me think that as the days pass, Traitor Trump is continuing to devolve, wholeheartedly embracing the lunatic fringe.

Mr. person, man, woman, camera, TV will keep digging and digging for attention (and money). It will not end the way he thinks it will, in the same way no one expected Ashli Babbitt to die for a lost cause.