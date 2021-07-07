2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Trump Sues Facebook, Twitter For Enforcing Their Terms Of Service

In a desperate bid to stay relevant, Trump filed a frivolous lawsuit against social media giants for kicking him off their platforms for violating their clearly outlined Terms of Service.
By Red Painter
Trump Sues Facebook, Twitter For Enforcing Their Terms Of Service
Image from: Screen grab via Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Former Guy (or whatever meaning you assign to TFG) and failed retired blogger from Florida, is so angry at being silenced by the two major social media outlets that he has filed a lawsuit against them. Yes, you heard that right. Whiny retiree's delicate feelings are hurt because social media finally had enough of his daily violations of Terms of Service (that he agreed to!), encouragements of violence and the approval of the INSURRECTION TO OVERTHROW THE DAMN GOVERNMENT. All before he started spreading The Big Lie.

But, muh freedums, right?

The highlighted passage in this tweet is brilliant and pretty much nails it on the head:

Twitter had...thoughts. Hilarious ones.

We all know that the most serious lawyers in the world still have AOL emails.

WHOOPSIE:

AND OF COURSE:

This lawsuit is going to go nowhere, but if for some reason they do get to discovery, Trump's deposition about his part in the planning and execution of the January 6th Insurrection will be priceless.

