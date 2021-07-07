Trump Sues Facebook, Twitter For Enforcing Their Terms Of Service

The Former Guy (or whatever meaning you assign to TFG) and failed retired blogger from Florida, is so angry at being silenced by the two major social media outlets that he has filed a lawsuit against them. Yes, you heard that right. Whiny retiree's delicate feelings are hurt because social media finally had enough of his daily violations of Terms of Service (that he agreed to!), encouragements of violence and the approval of the INSURRECTION TO OVERTHROW THE DAMN GOVERNMENT. All before he started spreading The Big Lie.

Wish more news orgs would adopt this mentality https://t.co/1jIaYl42NW pic.twitter.com/kGT5yUC31b — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) July 7, 2021

I didn't realize that I got my First Amendment rights from social media platforms.



How did we exist as a country without Facebook and Twitter for 250 years? — Leslieoo7 ☠️ 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) July 7, 2021

Trump lawyers know they will never need to produce any discovery because the case will be dismissed before an answer is filed. This lawsuit can only be about distraction and fundraising because it is not about the law. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) July 7, 2021

I’ve skimmed former guy’s complaint against Facebook and it’s every bit as stupid as you’d think it is. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 7, 2021

You would think that any prospective Trump attorneys would have heeded what has happened to Giuliani, Powell, Ellis, and on and on. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) July 7, 2021

Trump claims he is filing a "class-action" lawsuit against social media companies for throwing him off their platforms.



What, exactly, is the class?



Presidents who lost re-election and then tried to overthrow American democracy to remain in power?



That is a class of one. pic.twitter.com/i5uxvo2sYp — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 7, 2021

Social media companies need not worry about Donald Trump’s lawsuit. He and his legal team have sued us countless of times — and we are still here making his life miserable. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 7, 2021

Trump is suing FB & Twitter bc he’s afraid of the Jan 6 evidence. He’s kicked off those platforms for inciting the insurrection. He wants to hit back at them bc being banned contributes to the validation of his guilt. A lawsuit will further expose his role, if he follows through. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) July 7, 2021

Obviously Trump's lawsuit against Facebook and Twitter for censoring his posts is dumb and frivolous, which you can conclude after reading the entire 44-page complaint or just after checking how many of his Very Serious Lawyers use their AOL email accounts https://t.co/bldN6MyIIv pic.twitter.com/XOqsXsa9vx — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) July 7, 2021

Trump's Facebook lawsuit is filed in federal court in Florida. Facebook's terms of service requires that "any claim, cause of action, or dispute you have against us" be filed in federal court in northern California or San Mateo County state court. — Brad Heath (@bradheath) July 7, 2021

How you know this is a unserious lawsuit: Trump is already fundraising off of it pic.twitter.com/Njq8VqHAdB — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 7, 2021

This lawsuit is going to go nowhere, but if for some reason they do get to discovery, Trump's deposition about his part in the planning and execution of the January 6th Insurrection will be priceless.