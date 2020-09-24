Donald Trump's Niece, Mary Trump, Sues Him For Fraud

Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging very serious claims about the family intentionally defrauding her "out of millions of dollars in inheritance". This particular story was outlined in breathtaking and scathing detail in Mary's Book Too Much and Never Enough. If Mary's breakdown of events, largely based on her own memories and things she found out as an adult from family members, is even partly true the family may be in serious legal trouble.

NBC is reporting that the lawsuit was filed in New York State Court (ie, no pardons available).

The filing states:

"For Donald J. Trump, his sister Maryanne, and their late brother Robert, fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life. They concocted scheme after scheme to cheat on their taxes, swindle their business partners, and jack up rents on their low income tenants."

It then gets to the crux of the suit:

"Rather than protect Mary’s interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited."

The White House resident Ms. Goebbels, Kayleigh McEnany, flipped her binder to the section labeled "lawsuits" and glibly said: "The only fraud committed there was Mary Trump recording one of her relatives."

The case alleges that when Mary's father, Freddy, died, Donald and his siblings presented her "with a stack of fraudulent valuations" of Trump properties and valuations and a "so-called settlement agreement, and forced her to sign. All told, they fleeced her of tens of millions of dollars or more." Mary says she only discovered how badly she had been conned in 2018 after an investigation into the family finances conducted by the New York Times.

In a statement, Mary said:

“My father died when I was still a teenager, and my uncles Donald and Robert and aunt Maryanne were supposed to be protecting me as my trustees and fiduciaries. Recently, I learned that rather than protecting me, they instead betrayed me by working together in secret to steal from me, by telling lie after lie about the value of what I had inherited, and by conning me into giving everything away for a fraction of its true value. I am bringing this case to hold them accountable and to recover what is rightfully mine.”

The lawsuit seeks "unspecified money damages against the president, his sister Barry and the estate of the late Robert Trump, who died in August, as well as punitive damages for their "malicious, wanton, and willful" conduct."

Reminder, this case in in state court, so Donald Trump cannot pardon himself or his siblings. It will be interesting to see if these depositions occur, if they are compelled to produce financials and tax records or if they will settle for a substantial amount to make the case go away. My bet is settlement.