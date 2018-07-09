Trump's Personal Driver Sues Him For THOUSANDS Of Hours Of Unpaid Overtime

Donald Trump has a history of not paying contractors. Hundreds, if not more, allege that he has a pattern of flat out not paying, or trying to renegotiate fees down substantially after work has completed. His borderline criminal behavior has led to numerous companies going bankrupt and hundreds of lawsuits (which he claims he never settles, but he actually does).

So what is today's lawsuit about? Bloomberg is is reporting that Noel Cintron, Trump's personal driver of more than 25 years, claims that he was stiffed overtime pay for thousand's of hours of work and that he was denied pay raises for years. In fact, he claims he only got 2 raises in 15 years, and one was after he agreed to give up his health insurance benefits.

Cintron, who says he worked over 3,000 hours in the last 6 years - the statute of limitations for which he can sue. He is not able to sue for any of the previous 15 years of overtime,

In the complaint, he says:

“In an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige....President Trump’s further callousness and cupidity is further demonstrated by the fact that while he is purportedly a billionaire, he has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years!" "

Trump Organization mouthpiece, Amanda Miller, provided a statementL:

“Mr. Cintron was at all times paid generously and in accordance with the law. Once the facts come out we expect to be fully vindicated in court.”

So what was it like to be a driver to The Donald? Cintron says he had to be at work at 7am every day to serve Trump, his family and his business associates. He claimed he worked as much as 55 hours per week, but was only paid between $62,700 and $75,000 a year.

That $75,000 was in 2010, but only came when Cintron agreed to give up his health insurance. That small raise saved Trump about $17,000 a year. So really, Trump won.

Cintron stopped being Trump's driver when the Secret Service took over, something Trump loves - because it is free and the taxpayers foot the bill!

Like lawyers, drivers tend to know everything about their client(s). From where they went and for how long, to who they spent time with. Chances are, Cintron knows almost as much as Michael Cohen. Not paying him for discretion may come back to bite Donald Trump in the...you know where. Let's see if he decides to quietly settle this case as well.