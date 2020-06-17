DOJ Sues John Bolton To Stop Publication Of His Book

The Bill Barr Department of Injustice has filed a civil action against John Bolton to prevent him from publishing his upcoming book exposing the incompetence of the Trump administration. This is not shocking at all. The White House slow-walked the review and approval of the book for months. Now that the release date is upon us - just 7 days (June 23rd) - they have realized there is not much they can do. The book is printed. It is coming. So now their only option is straight up revenge and retaliation towards Bolton.
The discovery will be very interesting and may shed light on things Donald Trump does not want coming out. Just another example of the politicization of the Department of Justice to act as the personal law firm for the most corrupt President* in the history of our country.