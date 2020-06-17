DOJ Sues John Bolton To Stop Publication Of His Book

The Bill Barr Department of Injustice has filed a civil action against John Bolton to prevent him from publishing his upcoming book exposing the incompetence of the Trump administration. This is not shocking at all. The White House slow-walked the review and approval of the book for months. Now that the release date is upon us - just 7 days (June 23rd) - they have realized there is not much they can do. The book is printed. It is coming. So now their only option is straight up revenge and retaliation towards Bolton.

Here is the filing:

The Justice Department has just filed a lawsuit seeking to block publication of former national security adviser @AmbJohnBolton's forthcoming book, per complaint filed in United States of America v. Bolton.

Here is what the Justice Department is seeking: pic.twitter.com/PaVvJwR16U — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 16, 2020

More context:

Context: Bolton submitted his manuscript for standard pre-publication review to the NSC in December.

Since then, Bolton & WH have been locked in a dispute over whether the book contains classified information.

Bolton pushed back initial publication date, but is now moving forward — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 16, 2020

But further analysis shows that this actually won't stop publication - they just don't want Bolton to profit from it.

Dear media headline writers: please stop saying DOJ is suing to stop publication of Bolton's book. Unless the government also files for a temporary restraining order, then this lawsuit will NOT stop publication.



The lawsuit is about the book financial proceeds, nothing more. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 16, 2020

Here is a real breakdown of the filing, what it means and what the DOJ is attempting to do:

BREAKING: DOJ files civil action against John Bolton, to prevent him publishing upcoming book. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/di6FlHYp4t — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) June 16, 2020

Pretty much sums it up:

Trump: Bolton's book is all lies.



Also Trump: Everything in Bolton's book is classified. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 16, 2020

The discovery will be very interesting and may shed light on things Donald Trump does not want coming out. Just another example of the politicization of the Department of Justice to act as the personal law firm for the most corrupt President* in the history of our country.