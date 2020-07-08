Trump’s Niece Says He Cheated On His SATs

Despite the Trump family’s best efforts to stop it, Mary Trump's tell-all book about her uncle is now due out next week.

The book promises to be very revealing about Trump in a way that will surely have him rage tweeting for days, if not weeks and months.

The New York Times published some highlights from the book today in an article called, “Mary Trump’s Book Accuses the President of Embracing ‘Cheating as a Way of Life.'"

The most noteworthy is this:

As a high school student in Queens, Ms. Trump writes, Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf. The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance when he transferred as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school.

WaPo’s Aaron Blake pointed out that while Mary Trump’s claim is unproven, "it tracks with many allegations calling into question just how self-made a man Trump actually is” as well as his exaggerated claims about his academic performance. Blake added, "Trump has cited his admission to the Wharton School as an example of his genius, calling it 'the hardest school to get into, the best school in the world.'” But at the time, Blake noted, Wharton's admission rate was about 40-50%.

There’s also the larger picture of the man we have come to know all too well: Trump is a pathological liar who cheats at golf, cheated on his tax returns, cheated his way out of the draft and into the White House.

So why wouldn't he have cheated on his SATs, too?