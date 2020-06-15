Donald Trump's Niece Is Coming For Him With Salacious New Book

Mary Trump, the daughter of Trump's dead brother, Fred Trump Jr., is releasing a book right before the election. Via Huffington Post:

The book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough,” will be released in August and reportedly include “salacious” stories about the president. The Beast notes the book will reveal Mary Trump as the source behind a landmark investigation by The New York Times that detailed a series of financial schemes Trump was involved in in the 1990s that helped his parents dodge millions in taxes.

The story, which showed Trump inherited today’s equivalent of more than $400 million from his father’s real estate empire as part of the schemes, won a Pulitzer Prize.

“As she is set to outline in her book, Mary was a primary source for the paper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, supplying Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper,” the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the book.

Mary Trump has largely remained out of the spotlight since 2000 when her family was engaged in a bitter court battle over the estate of the president’s father, Fred Trump Sr.

The Beast said the tell-all will also include conversations with Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, and contain “intimate and damning thoughts about her brother.”