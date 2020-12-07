Politics
Why Mary Trump Is The Only Good Trump

President Trump's niece Mary Trump is the only true good Trump family member. Mary says her uncle is “criminal, cruel and traitorous” and belongs in prison. The only good member of the Trump family has warned about the damage a lame-duck Donald can do before he leaves office.
By RedStateRachel

President Trump's niece Mary Trump is the only good Trump family member.

Mary Trump says her uncle is “criminal, cruel and traitorous” and belongs in prison after he leaves the White House.

This video explains why Mary believes that the president will inflict an enormous amount of damage to our country before leaving office-- as if he hasn't done enough already! Mary Trump is a clinical psychologist and recently told The View:

"He has serious psychological disorders, which wouldn't have been of any interest to us if he had no power and if he didn't have the ability to inflict pain on other people. The biggest problem for us now is because of those undiagnosed and untreated disorders, and his appalling lack of empathy, people are dying unnecessarily every day. Children were stripped from their parents and incarcerated for no reason."

Mary Trump's memoir about her family in the summer of 2020, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man sold over 1.35 million copies in the first week of publication. Mary said she plans to write a second book that focuses on America's healing after her uncle's presidency.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

