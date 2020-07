This was pretty cute. Colbert does his opening bit about Mary Trump's book with fake quotes:

President Trump's niece is publishing a new tell-all book, and Audible has the exclusive sneak peak, as read by Trump's niece herself.

"I remember as a child, Uncle Donald would say, 'I got your nose!' And we would have to take him to court to get it back."

"You're there for the dramatic moments: Every time he brought home a new aunt, he would say, 'Don't get attached."