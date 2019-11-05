Colbert Show Dedicates A Classic Song To Trump's Florida Move

I really enjoyed this little tribute to Trump leaving New York on Stephen Colbert's show last night:

Some New Yorkers are undoubtedly sad to see the Queens-born Manhattanite depart the Big Apple (at least for tax purposes), but Stephen Colbert isn't among them, and his Late Show repurposed another late-Sinatra hit to bid him farewell on Monday's show.

Trump and Sinatra do have some things in common: They both grew up in the shadow of Manhattan, crossed the river to make their fortunes in the big city, became Republicans late in life, had reputed mob ties, and married multiple times. But Sinatra was not a Trump fan. And while they still proudly play "New York, New York" at Yankees games, Trump can't even attend a UFC mixed martial arts fight at Madison Square Garden without getting booed. As Sinatra sang, that's life.