Mary Trump: 'Fairly Sure' Trump's Kids Would Flip On Him

And she's just as sure he expects them to protect him.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago
Mary Trump talked to Chris Cuomo last night about whether Trump would protect his kids from legal jeopardy.

"Well, look, I said to the audience in the tease leading up to this segment, you're suing him," Cuomo said.

"You have your own issues with him and your own theories about his perfidy or his wrongdoing and his knowledge where finances are involved. Here is my question. Understanding the family the way you do, what would it mean to Donald Trump if they came after his kids in an organization like this?

"I'm not wishing that. I don't wish it on any family. But what I'm saying is the facts what the facts are. Would that change his disposition, do you think? would he take one for his kids?"

"No, he wouldn't," Trump said.

"I think if that were to happen, if prosecutors were to go after his children, he would fully expect them to take a hit for him to benefit him. What he probably doesn't understand is that's not really how it works, you know. They always try to get people to flip so they can go after the bigger target. But Donald would never imagine in a million years that his children would do that, although I'm fairly sure they would. Ao it's -- if that indeed happens, it's going to be fascinating, because he would never do anything to protect them if it were at his expense."

"How you know?" Cuomo said.

"I've known him my whole life, and unfortunately, I've had to analyze him pretty closely over the last four or five years. This is someone who's never changed. He doesn't evolve. And as you said earlier, he has one thing he cares about, and that's himself. That will never, ever change, no matter who gets in his way, no matter who gets hurt, even if it's his kids."

