Trump Kids Ordered To Mandatory Training So They Don't Bilk Charities Again

The Trump family’s use of its “charities” as personal piggy banks is one of the more obvious impeachable offenses not being pursued as impeachable because we live in the “Upside Down" these days. Last year, the Trump Foundation, under investigation by New York’s attorney general, was dissolved. Last week it was reported that Donald Trump himself had paid out $2 million to charities as a part of a settlement in which the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES admitted to misusing just under $3 million in “funds raised by the Donald J. Trump Foundation to promote his presidential bid and pay off business debts.” Many of those funds were collected for veteran charities.

As part of the settlement, Mr. Trump’s three children who were officers of the foundation — Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump — were ordered to undergo mandatory training to ensure they do not engage in similar misconduct in the future.

According to the attorney general’s office, they have completed their training. Considering that the Trump Foundation no longer exists, I guess that running a fraudulent charity will not qualify as one of the high crimes and misdemeanors that the Trump family is perennially involved in.

