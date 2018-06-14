NY Files Suit Against Trump Over Foundation UPDATED Criminal Referral Coming?

Some small piece of accountability is nice, even if it won't put the Trump crime family in jail:

The New York attorney general on Thursday filed suit against President Trump and his three eldest children alleging “persistently illegal conduct” at the president’s personal charity, saying Trump repeatedly misused the nonprofit — to pay off his businesses’ creditors, to decorate one of his golf clubs and to stage a multimillion dollar giveaway at his 2016 campaign events. In the suit, filed Thursday morning, attorney general Barbara Underwood asked a state judge to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation. She asked that its remaining $1 million in assets be distributed to other charities and that Trump be forced to pay at least $2.8 million in restitution and penalties. Underwood also asks that Trump be banned from leading any other New York nonprofit for 10 years — seeking to apply a penalty usually reserved for the operators of small-time charity frauds to the president of the United States.

Small-time scams, big-time scams -- what's the difference? They're all the same to this family of traveling grifters!

But behind the scenes, Underwood said, the foundation was essentially one of Trump’s personal checkbooks — a pool of funds that his accounting clerks knew to use whenever Trump wanted to pay money to a nonprofit. By law, Trump wasn’t allowed to buy things for himself using the charity’s money, even if he was buying them from nonprofits.

That's kind of sad. Trump is such a shell of a human being that he can't even make the occasional charitable contribution with his own money -- while living in a gold-plated home. He is so damaged, so inherently narcissistic, that he's incapable of caring about anyone but himself.

Well okay, maybe Ivanka. But that's just because he's so creepily fixated on her.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!...

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

From NYAG lawsuit: Donald Trump personally ordering the use of $100,000 from his nonprofit foundation to settle a legal issue for his private club Mar-A-Lago. Which is against the law. pic.twitter.com/gA6dcVewU7 — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) June 14, 2018

UPDATE: There is a letter to the IRS and Justice Department to look into the ...wait for it... TAX RETURNS for a possible criminal investigation because of course there is.