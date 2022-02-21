Kirschner Is Convinced 'Justice Is Coming' For Trump Family

Glenn Kirschner, a former prosecutor for the U.S. Army, insisted over the weekend that former President Donald Trump is one step closer to being indicted.
Credit: Twitter Screenshot
By DavidFebruary 21, 2022

Kirschner made the remarks after New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last week that members of the Trump family will have to testify under oath regarding accusations that their company illegally inflated and deflated property valuations.

"This eight-page order is unlike anything I ever saw as a prosecutor in my 30 years," Kirschner said. "This was as candid and direct and ominous for Trump and company as anything I've ever seen a judge put in writing. The judge denied Trump's motion and said, no, you and your children -- Ivanka and Don Jr. -- will sit for depositions."

The former prosecutor pointed out that Trump will likely use the Fifth Amendment to shield himself from questions.

"It can be used against him in a civil trial but it cannot be used against him in a criminal case," Kirschner explained. "So Donald Trump will be indicted. I'm not sure which jurisdiction will indict him first but he will be indicted."

"Hold on tight, folks, because there's more to come," he added. "The investigative circle continues to tighten around Donald Trump. His days are numbered. We need to exercise patience because it's coming. It's coming. It's coming. It's not coming quickly enough but justice is coming."

Watch the video clip below.

Discussion

