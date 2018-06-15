The Trump Foundation Lawsuit (And Criminal Referral) In 60 Seconds

I'll tell you how it looks and it looks bad. Attorney Rikki Klieman told the panel at CBS This Morning:

RIKKI KLIEMAN: This is a serious lawsuit and this lawsuit has merit on a number of levels, including referrals to the IRS and the Federal Election Commission. What happened is they're saying that before the Trump administration when Donald Trump had this charity, so you have to look back not when he's president but back when he's in the campaign, when he had this charity since 1987 that it followed no law. That there are laws written that say how a charity must be run. There was no oversight.

OFF CAMERA QUESTION: Was it used for personal benefit?

KLIEMAN: Personal benefit. Paying off legal obligations, which you cannot do, and ultimately also used for the campaign in Iowa to have payouts about the veterans organizations just before the Iowa caucus.

This is interesting in so many regards, but especially that the NY AG has sent a referral for a criminal case to the IRS. I guess someone has tax returns. https://t.co/5IcLau1m1E — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 14, 2018