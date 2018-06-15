Trump Tax Fraud? Somewhere, Al Capone Is Laughing

By Tengrain
Trump Tax Fraud? Somewhere, Al Capone Is Laughing

Comrade Prznint reacts to being sued by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood for “persistently illegal conduct” related to the Donald J. Trump Foundation, you know, in the calm, cool, collected manner that his best, highly paid attorneys (sorry Rudy) would undoubtedly recommend:

While true that former AG Eric Schneiderman does whatever a spider can left his office in disgrace, it doesn’t change the fact that theDonald J. Trump Foundation “was little more than a checkbook for payments to not-for-profits from Mr. Trump or the Trump Organization.”

Let’s look at some examples, shall we?

Other allegations include making a $100,000 payment to the Fisher House Foundation to settle legal claims against Mar-A-Lago by the City of Palm Beach, making a $158,000 payment to the Martin B. Greenberg Foundation to settle legal claims against Trump National Golf Club and making a $10,000 payment to the Unicorn Children’s Foundation for a painting of Trump bought at an auction for that charity.

  • Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club was in violation of a city ordinance, Trump settled the dispute by having his foundation pay $100,000 to a city-approved charity.
  • Now stiffing Martin Greenberg, a golfer who won a $1M Amero promotion for hitting a hole-in-one at one of Comrade Trump’s stupid charity golf events, might seem like it is a trivial thing to include in this suit, amiright? I mean it was just a promotion for his golf course and so what? Except that Comrade Stupid left a paper trail with his signature on it:
  • A painting. Seriously?

Let’s also look at Florida Attorney General Pam “sticky fingers” Bondi, who was investigating Trump University. Comrade Stupid’s foundation made a $25,000 donation to Bondi’s reelection campaign, and coink-a-dinkally she ended the investigation. We even noted it at the time.

NY AG Underwood sent a letter to the IRS, which could lead to federal criminal charges because tax returns are legal documents (under penalties of perjury), and Comrade Trump clearly violated laws which forbid charities from in self dealing. A painting. The mind boggles.

Gonna conclude with a final tweet from David Fahrenthold the journalist who won a prize for reporting on Trump’s taxes:

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV