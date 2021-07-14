Politics
'Weasel' Steve Mnuchin Sputters Over Trump's Big Lie

And seriously, Steve, your Zoom game needs a lot of work.
Not to get all superficial, but seriously, Hollywood's Steven Mnuchin was the producer of the Tom Cruise vehicle "Edge of Tomorrow / Live Die Repeat." He got to be Trump's treasury secretary through fundraising and finagling of campaign finances to benefit Trump personally. Quid Pro Quo, baby.

So why does this Hollywood mogul have such a sh*tty Zoom screen? His lighting is terrible. His face looks like he's having an allergic reaction. It looks like he bought his webcam used from a two-star eBay store. And faking a background for a television interview? I realize you just sold your twelve-room Park Avenue co-op, Steve, but hasn't your trophy wife set up ONE bookcase in the D.C mansion yet?

But I digress...

Mnuchin was on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning, ostensibly to talk about Biden's infrastructure bills, when the host asked something about who the actual duly elected President of the United States is and Mnuchin, who graduated from Yale, couldn't answer him.

Eamon Javers said, "The former president is out there saying that the election was stolen. You worked as Treasury secretary for Donald Trump for four years. You know him very well. When the former president says that the election in November was stolen, do you believe that was a lie?"

Steve "Weasel" Mnuchin said he didn't work on the 2020 campaign. OH PLEASE.

Twitter responded as you might expect.

