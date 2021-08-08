'Ace Of Spades' On Carillon (A Tribute To Motörhead)

About the last thing you expect to hear played on church bells is Motörhead's raucous 'Ace of Spades'. But that's just what the town's folk were treated to one morning recently during Torenfestival in Weert, Netherlands.
At Torenfestival in Weert, Netherlands we played 'Ace of Spades' by the mighty Motörhead with electric guitar and carillon. Thanks to Frank Steijns for making this possible! Enjoy!
Carillonneur - Frank Steijns
Guitarist - Jitse Zonneveld
Song - 'Ace of Spades' By Motörhead
And the original, with Lemmy Kilmister giving it his all.
