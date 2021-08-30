In Aftermath Of Ida, Survivors Facing Catastrophic Damage

If you're waking up with a roof over your head, power to your home, and cell phone coverage, be grateful. So many people this morning can't say the same:
Atmospheric moisture associated with #Ida (now a Tropical Storm) fueling heavy rains in southern Louisiana & far southern Mississippi where 1 foot of rain is likely and as much as 2 feet possible. Flash #Flood Watches extend northeast to New Jersey. https://t.co/2HfWUIcBNp pic.twitter.com/7OqNnmnPxJ
A massive transmission tower collapsed into the Mississippi River during Hurricane Ida's impacts, knocking out power to all of New Orleans. A fix could take days or longer.
NOPD is deploying "anti-looting" officers due to the outage. Latest: https://t.co/XQcAkNofcp
“This is certainly one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to make landfall.”@FEMA Director @FEMA_Deanne speaks to us about Hurricane Ida’s impact. https://t.co/ieJf4DR2yW pic.twitter.com/sv4mBkBLMe
No cash or gas to run from Ida: 'We can't afford to leave' https://t.co/CKRh5RFD2W via @Yahoo
HURRICANE IDA: Check out this video of damage in Houma, Louisiana. The devastation is left behind by Hurricane Ida.
Read more on the hurricane: https://t.co/ImCNN5iusy pic.twitter.com/EzphzZuDeR
Hurricane Ida Reversed the Mississippi River https://t.co/rZJDsxKZRR pic.twitter.com/LAri5Hgul6
Before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a 1 hour time span. #idahurricane #HurricaneIda #Hurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/9PL8V9KySA
Here's what damage from Hurricane Ida has looked like https://t.co/DaFTveR3gA pic.twitter.com/PJlCTvwqNv
'Very, very bad': Images show damage, flooding from Hurricane Ida - NBC News https://t.co/DgqsoMaDLI
Hurricane Ida from LaFourche Parish complete video from early yesterday thru the eyewall and into the eye… flying drone inspecting damage from inside the eye. https://t.co/00KJkUD6b3 via @YouTube #HurricaneIda #lawx pic.twitter.com/Q8lhroEo5M
#Ida weakens to tropical storm after delivering ‘catastrophic’ damage https://t.co/znERJcvtsX
New Orleans loses power due to 'catastrophic transmission damage' caused by Ida https://t.co/wMDN4mghAL
FLOODING in NOLA: Look at this in Venetian Isles in @CityOfNOLA. This is one area in New Orleans under a *mandatory* evacuation. Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine & Irish Bayou; areas outside the levee protection system. Water is almost up to the stop sign 🥺 @wdsu #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/RQ8uMwpWRJ
BREAKING: Reports of levee failure in Lafitte and Jean-Lafitte. More than 200 people are in imminent danger. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! pic.twitter.com/gRpYmRPj2O
Our crews are among 40 workers and equipment being sent to the Gulf Coast region to help restore overhead power lines and electric equipment following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida. We're preparing supplies, vehicles, and equipment. Info: https://t.co/vudbuwKXPb pic.twitter.com/7imVymNtRL
Powerful winds from Hurricane Ida ripped the roof off a clinic in Larose, Louisiana. https://t.co/xuwr7Rtk6W pic.twitter.com/Bago5rRt7d
The historic building on South Rampart that housed the Karnofsky pawn shop, where a young Louis Armstrong was employed in the 1910s, has collapsed under the strain of #HurricaneIda . https://t.co/OIWfRGqsPB
ICYMI
Almost the entire state of #Mississippi is facing possible power outages.
We are still in the middle of a COVID delta variant wave.
ICUs are full and people are in parking garages.
Much of the state's water #infrastructure is trash.#HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/R17Xoheubx
Aerial view inside the eye of Hurricane Ida showing apartment buildings damaged in Lockport, Louisiana.
See more storm chaser videos >> https://t.co/pF7gj7LZlb
Video courtesy: Live Storms Media / Brian Emfinger pic.twitter.com/lgwwDrMUYH
#Ida forecast path. Storm will weaken to a tropical depression later today. As Ida continues to move inland considerable flooding impacts remain possible across parts of MS, TN and Ohio Valleys through Wednesday. @nbcdfw @nbcdfwweather https://t.co/Av09sJdCjJ #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/KhmIsc2Ci4
Hurricane #Ida prep is underway this morning in New Orleans 🥪
The WCK Relief Team is at @NOCHI_tweets making hundreds of sandwiches for local shelters that the city has set up to get people experiencing homelessness through the Cat-4 storm. More coming soon. #ChefsForLouisiana pic.twitter.com/bGMwnstnot
