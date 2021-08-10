Anti-Masker Freakout At Atlanta Airport: 'Rise Up! Rise Up!'

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, this guy was trying to start a revolt against masks, but the people in line weren't having it.

"Take down your mask and rise up! Rise up!" he was screaming.

"You want a revolution? Rise up! Where is the American spirit, American liberty?"

COVID-denier in Georgia has a public meltdown pic.twitter.com/JbKxiL3IfX — Marjorie Gaylor Queen (@Tim_Tweeted) August 9, 2021

He reminds me so much of former SNL writer Tim Robinson, whose sketches on "I Think You Should Leave" inevitably end with Tim doing a similar rant. Except Tim gets paid a lot of money because he's actually entertaining.