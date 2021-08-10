Politics
Anti-Masker Freakout At Atlanta Airport: 'Rise Up! Rise Up!'

"You want a revolution, stand up!" the man yelled. "Take down your mask!"
By Susie Madrak
At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, this guy was trying to start a revolt against masks, but the people in line weren't having it.

"Take down your mask and rise up! Rise up!" he was screaming.

"You want a revolution? Rise up! Where is the American spirit, American liberty?"

He reminds me so much of former SNL writer Tim Robinson, whose sketches on "I Think You Should Leave" inevitably end with Tim doing a similar rant. Except Tim gets paid a lot of money because he's actually entertaining.

