Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Canada Fines Two Americans Nearly $20,000 Each For Fake Vaccine Docs

Two unnamed travellers tried to enter Canada with fake proof of vaccination cards. That was a big mistake.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

As Canada reopens its border to the United States on Monday, it's important that all travellers realize that they have to provide proof of vaccination. Failing that results in denial of entry. Trying to enter with fake documents is even worse. These two were fined $19,720 each, or about $16,000 American,

Source: Gizmodo

It’s one thing to refuse to get vaccinated against covid-19 or tested for the virus—precautions that are, unfortunately, not mandatory in many parts of the world—but it’s another thing to blatantly lie to authorities about it, especially when you’re visiting another country.

Canadian authorities announced that they recently busted two idiots traveling from the U.S. to Toronto for failing to comply with entry requirements. According to a news release from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests. In addition, they also failed to stay in government-authorized accommodations, which is a requirement for people who are not vaccinated, and carry out covid-19 arrival tests.

The travelers, who arrived in Toronto the week of July 18, received eight fines and will have to pay $19,720 each.

“The Government of Canada will continue to investigate incidents reported and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted to protect the health of Canadians from the further spread of COVID-19 and its variants of concern,” the Public Health Agency of Canada said in the release.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team