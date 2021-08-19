Politics
Domestic Terrorist Trump Supporter Brings A Truck Bomb To DC

A man came to DC and parked a pickup truck that he claimed had a bomb in it, causing a massive evacuation all around the Capitol and the Library of Congress. Guess who sparked his rage?
By Red Painter
Domestic Terrorist Trump Supporter Brings A Truck Bomb To DC
Image from: Screenshot

Thank you Donald Trump, MAGA and Qanon for creating yet another unhinged domestic terrorist. This time is was a man named Floyd Ray Roseberry from North Carolina. He apparently told his wife he was going fishing, but instead took a detour to the Library of Congress and decided today was a good day to say that he had a bomb in his truck and was ready to die because the election was stolen (where have we heard that?).

Cool, cool.

His livestream on Facebook, home of the majority of conspiracy theories and Qanon nuts, allowed him to ramble on for hours according to reports, before finally cutting his final feed at 31 minutes.

Some of his "Facebook likes"

He surrendered:

Shut up, Mo Brooks, you traitor.

Oh.

Too soon?

Domestic terrorism continues to be the biggest threat to our country. Since the 2020 election, Trump and has MAGA/Qanon/Nazi base have continued to embolden and encourage such acts. How long until Trump puts out a statement calling Roseberry a "patriot" who just "loved his country and His Real President"?

This seems right:

UPDATE: Roseberry has surrendered, but no one knows if the truck really had explosives.

