Domestic Terrorist Trump Supporter Brings A Truck Bomb To DC

Thank you Donald Trump, MAGA and Qanon for creating yet another unhinged domestic terrorist. This time is was a man named Floyd Ray Roseberry from North Carolina. He apparently told his wife he was going fishing, but instead took a detour to the Library of Congress and decided today was a good day to say that he had a bomb in his truck and was ready to die because the election was stolen (where have we heard that?).

New: Man issuing US Capitol bomb threat, seemingly an ardent Trump supporter, said on Facebook Live he was prepared to die for the revolution — adding there are “five of us spreading all across your little DC” — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 19, 2021

His livestream on Facebook, home of the majority of conspiracy theories and Qanon nuts, allowed him to ramble on for hours according to reports, before finally cutting his final feed at 31 minutes.

Been watching videos created by capitol bomb threat suspect. Facebook account has been taken down. But I still have access. Explicitly references fall of Kabul, claims Biden gave mil equipment to Taliban, etc. Complains abt being being shadow banned by FB, etc. etc. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 19, 2021

2/ It appears he originally planned something for Labor Day. Tells "Biden and Nancy" they better leave unless they "want to hear people scream". etc. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 19, 2021

Some of his "Facebook likes"

Facebook likes from the alleged perpetrator of the bomb threat in DC pic.twitter.com/kNKq2pw3BF — Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) August 19, 2021

Shut up, Mo Brooks, you traitor.

My statement on the Capitol bomb threat: pic.twitter.com/yCuTNTbJyP — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) August 19, 2021

It's confirmed: Floyd Ray Roseberry's wife told local media her husband registered to vote for first time in 2016 to vote for Trump - he has been very upset since Trump lost. This is the Trump insurgency. #DonaldBinLaden https://t.co/UoLiFVU5gH — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 19, 2021

Looks like Floyd Ray Roseberry was a trump supporter, go figure. He said he just wanted to go home, that ain't going to happen. https://t.co/m2vo9ka4UG — Robin (@trumpsatwit) August 19, 2021

which @GOP elected official will be first to say that Floyd Ray Roseberry is just a tourist & was interested in reading books at the Library of Congress? — Marc A. Ouellette (@burnedprof) August 19, 2021

You can call him Ray...This #RedStateVariant is Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, from Grover, North Carolina, goes by the name Ray Roseberry on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/MLoa1qiJi9 — David Feld (@Shimha18) August 19, 2021

Domestic terrorism continues to be the biggest threat to our country. Since the 2020 election, Trump and has MAGA/Qanon/Nazi base have continued to embolden and encourage such acts. How long until Trump puts out a statement calling Roseberry a "patriot" who just "loved his country and His Real President"?

UPDATE: Roseberry has surrendered, but no one knows if the truck really had explosives.