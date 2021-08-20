Mo Brooks Stands With Domestic Terrorists

Brooks tweeted that he "understands citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism." Mo Brooks understands domestic terrorists because he is one.

Nary a peep from other House Republicans about his latest antics, save for Adam Kinzinger who really is Republican-in-name-only these days.

Fellow House members criticized Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., after he released a statement Thursday that appeared to be sympathetic to the man police had arrested earlier in the day in connection with a bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., responded to the statement in a tweet, calling it “evil.” He added in another tweet: “The GOP has a decision to make. Are we going to be the party that keeps stoking sympathy for domestic terrorists and pushes out truth, or finally take a stand for truth. I’ve made my decision, so has Mo. Now it’s up to GOP conference leadership to make theirs.” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said in a tweet that Brooks was being sympathetic to a terrorist.

The GOP has a decision to make. Are we going to be the party that keeps stoking sympathy for domestic terrorists and pushes out truth, or finally take a stand for truth. I’ve made my decision, so has Mo. Now it’s up to GOP conference leadership to make theirs. https://t.co/RwbvKVWSE7 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 19, 2021

The GOP already made their decision. They chose Trump. They chose evil.

It is astonishing that this needs to be said but no one who serves in Congress should be expressing public sympathy with the views of a terrorist who threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol. I would have thought we could all at least agree on that. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) August 19, 2021

And Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy has seen enough.

I know it seems like hyperbole when we say that Republicans have become enemies of democracy, but here is a mainstream Republican



TAKING

THE

SIDE

OF

THE

BOMBER. https://t.co/O0VGgbJANI — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 19, 2021

Twitter was appalled, even if Republicans are fine with Brooks' cheerleading for terrorism.

What the actual fuck?



Reported ☑️



Mo Brooks is siding with terrorists, which further emboldens them to act again. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 19, 2021

You could’ve just said “I like rightwing terrorism“ and left it at that — Mac 🇵🇸 (@GoodPoliticGuy) August 19, 2021

You’re a domestic terrorist.

I’m reporting your tweet. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 19, 2021