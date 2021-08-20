Politics
comments

Mo Brooks Stands With Domestic Terrorists

After the Capitol bomb threat, Brooks tweeted that he "understands citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism." He should. He's one of them.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Twitter

Brooks tweeted that he "understands citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism." Mo Brooks understands domestic terrorists because he is one.

Nary a peep from other House Republicans about his latest antics, save for Adam Kinzinger who really is Republican-in-name-only these days.

Source: NBC News

Fellow House members criticized Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., after he released a statement Thursday that appeared to be sympathetic to the man police had arrested earlier in the day in connection with a bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., responded to the statement in a tweet, calling it “evil.”

He added in another tweet: “The GOP has a decision to make. Are we going to be the party that keeps stoking sympathy for domestic terrorists and pushes out truth, or finally take a stand for truth. I’ve made my decision, so has Mo. Now it’s up to GOP conference leadership to make theirs.”

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said in a tweet that Brooks was being sympathetic to a terrorist.

The GOP already made their decision. They chose Trump. They chose evil.

And Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy has seen enough.

Twitter was appalled, even if Republicans are fine with Brooks' cheerleading for terrorism.

