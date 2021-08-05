Desperate Ben Domenech Barks 'Baby-Haters' At Dems

Fox News Primetime guest host Ben Domenech ranted on Wednesday that the left hates babies and families ...because they are environmentalists?

Domenech, who droned on like a man wearing a trench coat surveilling an elementary school playground.

"If you are wide awake, you understand that today's woke leftists hate many, many things. The Constitution, Donald Trump, Fox News, comedy, and, of course, you. But, if you've ever noticed, there's really one thing that woke socialist progressives seem to hate more than anything else. And that's babies."

The creepy and desperate rhetoric didn't stop.

"Their problem seems to be that there are American kids at all. Radical environmentalists regard children as enemies of the climate. Corporate elites see babies as expensive competitors for the time, attention, and creativity of professional women, which they apparently feel should belong exclusively to them. Critical race theory con men suggest that babies become racist as early as 3 months old."

I stopped watching after a little over three minutes. Mr. Meghan McCain, who quit the Washington Post after several plagiarism charges surfaced, was so ridiculous last night that it borders on the psychotic.

This is how you win a spot as a host on Fox News?

It's Republicans in Congress that have voted against the child tax credit and screamed that it was another form of welfare that will prohibit families from getting a job.

As Media Matters points out, after claiming children and families are a threat to the 'woke' Americans, he attacked Biden's tax credit for families as the enemy of the people.

In the following segment, Domenech characterized the child tax credit as part of a “rash of other benefits” designed to pay people to stay home. Researchers have found that the expanded child tax credit could drastically reduce child poverty in the United States.

I guess the almost 82 million Americans that voted for Joe Biden are really just baby-hating people, who want to kill their own families.