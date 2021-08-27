Psaki Dog-Walks Reporter Fixating On Major Biden Story

In the interest of variety, Jen Psaki smacked down a reporter today who was NOT, I repeat, NOT Peter Doocy today! He may as well have been, for all his insight and intellect, but just to throw some Old Bay onto the french fries, we have this asinine twit from the New York Post deciding to give Doocy a run for his money for the Dumbest Reporter In The Room award.

"Yesterday the conservative transparency group, Judicial Watch released Secret Service records on dog bites involving the First Dog, Major. One email said that Secret Service agents were bitten every single day for eight days, March 1 to March 8, and that a White House visitor was, as well. At a March 9 briefing you only described one biting incident to us, and described the dogs as being whisked back to Delaware on a preplanned trip to visit family friends. Obviously, that is not the world's most important story, but it is significant because we expect honest information even for minor stories. Can you explain to us why there was some kind of misleading account presented to us, and if we can't get honest information about minor stories, why should we have faith in the administration's account for larger issues, like Afghanistan?"

First of all, check out the dude behind him around fifteen seconds in, who, once he realizes what this question is about, busts a gut laughing. How does Psaki stand up there with a straight face and let NY Post guy ride out that absurd pre-amble about Major the First Dog to his twisted, irony-killing concluding question about whether or not the Biden administration is truthful?

Based on information from Judicial Watch, mind you, which is less a "transparency group," and more a right-wing hate-mongering group, whose leader went on Lou Dobbs to promote anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about George Soros funding the "caravan" at the border. I mean, he was banned from Fox "News" for that ish! How horrible do you have to be to get banned from Fox "News?"

And let's not even begin to compare the truthfulness of President Joe Biden's administration to the failed Florida blogger's. This dude has either an impressive amount of chutzpah or a pathetic lack of self-awareness to imply that Psaki's info on Major Biden was (a) misleading and (b) indicative of a pattern of deception on matters large and small.

Meanwhile, though, Psaki was the one who decided exactly how much time and energy to grant the moron.

"I know you do keep the dog in the news in the briefing room, so thank you for that," she stated with not a little bit of sarcasm. "As we have stated previously, Major has had some challenges adjusting to life in the White House. He has been receiving some additional training, as well as spending time in Delaware where the environment is more familiar to him, and he is more comfortable. I don't have additional specifics, but I think that speaks to where Major is located, to be fully transparent and in your on-going interest in the dog."

Twitter was, shall we say, unimpressed with this alleged reporter.

This New York Post reporter just broke the biggest presidential scandal in history pic.twitter.com/5FMNloJZvt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2021

“I heard Major had access to Hunter Biden’s laptop. Can you comment on that?” — Tony (@tony15202) August 27, 2021

The New York Post wanted to remind everyone they are not a real news source. This did the job. — Herb Wolfe (@wolfe_herb) August 27, 2021

🤣😂 why they keep trying Press Secretary Psaki. Why?!... so much is happening, but let's ask about the dog, then tries to frame it as "transparency" FOH — Ricardo Luke (@Lukericardo) August 27, 2021

You all realize these reporters work with their editors to come up with these questions…can you imagine the off-the-mark-glee these idiots had when they came up with that one?



“Oh we’re going to get Psaki today. She is trapped!”



Ffs — YS (@NYinLA2121) August 27, 2021