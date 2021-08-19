Lauren Boebert FORGOT To Report $460K Hubby Got For Consulting

Lauren Boebert’s husband (the one who used to knock her around) made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for a fossil fuels firm. (She does love to oppose any climate change legislation.) But hey, they FORGOT to disclose that during Boebert’s congressional campaign and only reported it in financial disclosure forms that were filed this week. Via KDVR.com:

In paperwork filed with the House of Representatives on Tuesday, the Republican congresswoman reported that her husband, Jayson Boebert, received the money as a consultant to “Terra Energy Productions” in 2020, and earned $460,000 as a consultant for the firm in 2019.

You remember Jayson. In 2004, he exposed himself to a group of young women at a bowling alley (pleaded guilty) and that same year, served seven days in jail for knocking his now-wife around. What a success story, to think an ex-con and oil rig worker is making this kind of money. Only in America!

Boebert did not report the income last year, when she stunned the political world by ousting incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton during the GOP primary in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd district, which stretches from ski resorts to energy-rich basins in the state’s west. Boebert went on to win the general election in the Republican-leaning district. Ethics and campaign finance laws require candidates and members of Congress to disclose sources of their immediate family’s income, along with major investments and assets, to let voters evaluate potential conflicts of interest. Boebert has been a defender of the energy industry, which is very active in her district. Boebert’s disclosure of additional household income came as the Federal Elections Commission this week asked her campaign for information about a series of campaign transactions. The FEC sought explanation of why the campaign sent Boebert $6,000 via Venmo in four separate transactions on May 3 and June 3. The campaign told the FEC the transactions were errors and have been refunded.

Then there's the $6000 her campaign Venmo'd to her as "reimbursement."

Federal officials press GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert over apparent personal use of campaign funds https://t.co/fJ63xyboko — CNBC (@CNBC) August 18, 2021

Yeah, that $30,000+ reimbursement for gas seems a little questionable.



Lauren Boebert may face legal action as FEC questions her over 'personal use' of campaign funds https://t.co/eAoncADFxG — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 19, 2021

And then there's the $30K she "reimbursed" herself for mileage. Yeah, smells like grift to me!

You can tell she's a rank amateur, because really, there are so many shady but legal ways for Congress members to pad their nests! For instance, she could have written a book, and then her campaign could have bought thousands of them.

