Look How Well Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Handling The Covid Crisis

He'd rather have seriously ill people huddled on a floor than tell everyone to wear masks.
By Susie Madrak

Dear Gov. DeathSantis,

It's Florida, dumbass.

Of course residents who were seriously ill were going to show up at your monoclonal antibodies site. There aren't any rooms at the hospitals, and desperate people will try to do something.

You know, like how incompetent Republican politicians will let people die to make themselves look "strong" if they run for president. Like that.

Sincerely,
The Reality-Based World

The official response was about what you'd expect:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A picture taken inside the downtown Jacksonville Regeneron antibody site at the library shows patients lying on the floor while waiting for treatment.

Louis Lopez took the picture Wednesday. He told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant he waited in line for about two hours before getting in.

“What the picture doesn’t convey is these people were in pain,” Lopez said. “They were miserable. They were really suffering.”

Yep, they're going to provide more wheelchairs. Yeah, that'll fix the fact that very sick people can't get a hospital bed. Or that Floridians still aren't mandated to wear masks.

I'm beginning to believe that living in Florida is also an IQ test.

