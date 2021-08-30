Madison Cawthorn Wants To 'Bust Out' Domestic Terrorists

Recorded live at the Macon County Republican Party, NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn called those arrested at the January 6 insurrection "political prisoners" and admitted he's planning another January 6th style protest in Washington.

The controversial right-wing grievance performance hound Cawthorn was asked by someone in attendance "what he was doing to support the 535 Americans that were captured on January 6?"

Defending treasonous scoundrels who defaced the US Capitol in a violent attempt to undermine US democracy is definitely something Cawthorn is up for.

"This is something we are trying to figure everything out about," Rep. Cawthorn replied. "The big problem is we don't actually know where all the political prisoners are and so if we were to actually be able to go and try and bust them out..."

These people are domestic terrorists that Cawthorn admitted to wanting to "bust them out" of incarceration.

“And let me tell you, the reason why they have taken these political prisoners is because they’re trying to make an example, because they don’t want to see the mass protests go on in Washington,” Cawthorn finished with a lame pivot away from his lawless act fantasy.

Another supporter asked when he "was going to call them to Washington again?"

"We are actively working on that one." Cawthorn replied. "I don't have an answer for that one yet, but we are actively working on this. We have a few plans in motion that I can't make public right now."

He added, "There are a lot of Republicans who don't want to talk about this because that's too controversial."

What's controversial about wanting to break out domestic terrorists defending their actions while also calling for renewed protests at the US Capitol?

Madison then claimed the real controversy was having 535 people incarcerated in solitary confinement as "political hostages."

Republicans like Cawthorn are only promoting more discontent and anger around Traitor Trump's big lie. More people are going to be seriously injured as a result.

Even after he ignored a massive natural disaster in his own state and was seriously blasted by the local newspaper ( The Mountaineer) for his dereliction of duty, ingrates like Cawthorn are only interested in being carnival barkers of outrage.