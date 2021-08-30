Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Madison Cawthorn Wants To 'Bust Out' Domestic Terrorists

Cawthorn wants to bust the seditious Trump supporters out of prison who attacked the US Capitol on 1/6.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Recorded live at the Macon County Republican Party, NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn called those arrested at the January 6 insurrection "political prisoners" and admitted he's planning another January 6th style protest in Washington.

The controversial right-wing grievance performance hound Cawthorn was asked by someone in attendance "what he was doing to support the 535 Americans that were captured on January 6?"

Defending treasonous scoundrels who defaced the US Capitol in a violent attempt to undermine US democracy is definitely something Cawthorn is up for.

"This is something we are trying to figure everything out about," Rep. Cawthorn replied. "The big problem is we don't actually know where all the political prisoners are and so if we were to actually be able to go and try and bust them out..."

These people are domestic terrorists that Cawthorn admitted to wanting to "bust them out" of incarceration.

“And let me tell you, the reason why they have taken these political prisoners is because they’re trying to make an example, because they don’t want to see the mass protests go on in Washington,” Cawthorn finished with a lame pivot away from his lawless act fantasy.

Another supporter asked when he "was going to call them to Washington again?"

"We are actively working on that one." Cawthorn replied. "I don't have an answer for that one yet, but we are actively working on this. We have a few plans in motion that I can't make public right now."

He added, "There are a lot of Republicans who don't want to talk about this because that's too controversial."

What's controversial about wanting to break out domestic terrorists defending their actions while also calling for renewed protests at the US Capitol?

Madison then claimed the real controversy was having 535 people incarcerated in solitary confinement as "political hostages."

Republicans like Cawthorn are only promoting more discontent and anger around Traitor Trump's big lie. More people are going to be seriously injured as a result.

Even after he ignored a massive natural disaster in his own state and was seriously blasted by the local newspaper ( The Mountaineer) for his dereliction of duty, ingrates like Cawthorn are only interested in being carnival barkers of outrage.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team