Mock, Paper, Scissors: Where do Floridians go to get an apology from Ron DeSantis?

The Mahablog: Better dead and red?

Calculated Risk: Why are analysts over-reacting to inflation data?

Eschaton: What happens when all the news is all politics all the time?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The 'well-informed citizenry is in danger of becoming the 'well-amused audience'.” (Al Gore, 2008)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.