Today is Friday of yet another grueling week, what with the Delta variant running rampant all over the country and the terrorist attack in Afghanistan. I think we all could use a reminder that there is still good and beauty in the world. At least I know I do.

So meet Oscar and Benny that became BFFs. Seeing their love for each other and just their joie de vivre should be enough to bring a smile to almost anyone.

Open thread below...