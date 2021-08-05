Rudy Giuliani Admits Lying About Hillary Clinton's Emails In 2016

Rudy Giuliani gave a voluntary interview to the Department of Justice's Inspector General and admitted that in October 2016, a few days before the presidential election took place, he lied and said he heard rumors from his FBI friends about an active investigation against Hillary Clinton.

"I think he’s got a surprise or two that you’re going to hear about in the next few days. I mean, I’m talking about some pretty big surprises,” Giuliani said.

This was unceremoniously repeated around Facebook, Twitter, and famously on Fox News over and over again.

As The Daily Beast reports two days later idiot FBI director James Comey informed Republican House leaders he reopened an inquiry into whether Hillary Clinton had mishandled classified information.

This turned out to be the turning point of the 2016 election, flipping it to Traitor Trump. The country is still trying to recover from his four-year reign of incompetence.

His chats had amounted to “gossip” about Comey’s decision-making, and the “active” agents he referred to were just retired FBI agents actively working in security and consulting, he told the OIG. Giuliani later claimed that the “surprise” he had been referring to was a speech Trump would deliver before the election that would derail Clinton and had been unrelated to Comey’s announcement.

Giuliani previously went on ABC and Fox News and claimed that Hillary Clinton was very ill with no proof except to say he saw it on Google. He used more than whisper campaigns to smear the Democratic challenger for the presidency.

Giuliani continued his run as the presidential ratf**ker when he tried to force Ukraine into lying about Joe Biden and his son. When that failed and Trump was impeached, he then pretended he found Hunter Biden's actual laptop weeks before the 2020 election -- another lie.

Giuliani should lose his law license for what he did during the Trump administration. He's being investigated for his behavior, but he never admitted to being a liar to anyone before.

Now he's an admitted liar.

I already do, but the mainstream press should reject everything he says and discard it like the garbage it is and was.