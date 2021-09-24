Politics
Biden Accused Of '18-month' Spending Spree 7 Months Into His Term

Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) on Thursday accused President Joe Biden and Democrats of overspending taxpayer money for the last 18 months even though Republicans controlled the White House until 7 months ago.
During an appearance on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, Smith complained about the size of Biden's budget.

"If they pass this reconciliation bill of $4.3 trillion, if you just talk about the new spending that they've passed in the last 18 months, in order to pay just for the new spending, that's not counting to fund government, the new spending since they've been in power in the last 18 months if they enact this, you couldn't -- it would take the entire taxpayer annual wages of all Americans," Smith explained.

The Missouri Republican also accused Biden of allowing the Taliban to become the best-funded government in the world behind the United States and China.

"It's unfortunate when you see things like what you see in Afghanistan where the Biden administration left tens of billions of dollars of military equipment behind for the Taliban," Smith said. "What is so scary is that the Taliban is now the most well-funded country, government behind the United States and China because of the reckless behavior of Joe Biden and his presidency and his administration."

