Blue America's 1st 2022 Incumbent Endorsement: Marie Newman

This is the third cycle in a row we've endorsed Marie Newman-- and she's gotten better and better each time. She didn't quite manage to beat Blue Dog incumbent Dan Lipinski the first time but she learned how to do it and won the second time. Now she's an incumbent-- a Progressive Caucus leader-- who has lived up to everything she said she would do.

She offered to write an e-mail for the other incumbents we've seen doing the jobs they promised they would do. Just her way of giving back. We're asking you to read Marie's story and consider contributing to her campaign and to the campaigns of any of the other candidates on this page<> if you you feel they merit it.

"My daughter Evie is one of the strongest people I know," she wrote yesterday. "When she came out to me as trans seven years ago, I was so proud of her for being able to live as her authentic self.

"The issue is there are Republican bigots like my neighbor across the hall, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who don’t even acknowledge people like Evie exist. While the country is still navigating through a pandemic and people are struggling to get by, Republican extremists are more focused on punishing people for being LGBTQ. Nearly 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced at the state level this year, but it’s specifically anti-trans bills that are becoming the law in many states.

"I’m proud to say Evie is my daughter, and I won’t stand by idly as Republicans try to peel back her rights.

"When bigots across the country attack people for being trans, that’s personal in my family-- it’s not some far, distant person they’re targeting, it’s people like Evie. As a parent, you want the best for your kids. And I’ll keep fighting like hell to make sure Evie’s rights are safe at the federal level.

"I deeply appreciate your support and love as we continue these righteous fights. We won’t turn back the clock on all the progress we’ve made for LGBTQ rights."

Let me just add one thing-- Marie was elected in 2020-- along with 60 other freshmen. Some are great-- like Cori Bush (D-MO), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Nikema Williams (D-GA)-- and some are among the worst members of Congress to ever go to Washington-- like Lauren Boebert (Q-CO), Madison Cawthorn (Nazi-NC), Marjorie Traitor Greene (Q-GA), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Barry Moore (R-AL), Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Mary Miller (Q-IL).

But only one person elected that day has a 100% across-the-board score from Progressive Punch: Marie Newman. She's living up to her oath to Serve... every single day, not just for Evie, for all of us. Her district isn't overwhelmingly blue either. Let's make sure she keeps winning and keeps representing us in Congress.

Thanks for always doing what you can to help make this a better world,

Howie, for the entire Blue America team