DSCC Announces $30M Push To Expand Senate Majority In 2022

The DSCC investment will focus initially on Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
By Susie Madrak

Here's some good news: Senate Democrats are pumping up their 2022 campaigns with a $30 million field organizing push that targets the states most likely to determine control of the Senate. Via NBCNews.com:

"The stakes in this election have never been higher: If Republicans take the Senate they'll take our country backwards, and hard working Americans will pay the price," the DSCC's chair, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, said in an emailed statement. "The midterm election will be a fight for the future of our country, and we look forward to joining with organizers, voters and communities across the country to win Senate races and defend the Democratic Senate majority Americans are counting on."

Democrats control the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. The chamber's even split guarantees expensive and competitive races next year. Democrats hope to grow their majority and take away leverage from moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Republicans seek to regain a majority that can block President Joe Biden's agenda.

The DSCC investment initially will focus on Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More states and funding could be added in later phases. The money, which will pass through the state parties and other coordinated campaigns, is expected to pay for field staff and offices, organizing and communications programs, and staff for a previously announced voter protection initiative.

Good to get the ground game going as early as possible. While the current trends look good for Democrats, the Republicans will pull out all the stops to regain control, and we have to take the fight to them.

