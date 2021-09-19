Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Elie Mystal Finds The Bright Spot In Right-Wing Extremism: 'THEY'RE COWARDS'

They don't just wear white hoods, they wear black robes on the highest court in the land, and police officer uniforms. But at least they crumble when they 'get got.'
By Aliza Worthington
4 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Tiffany Cross wants you to know that fascism doesn't need to win. In an episode highlighting the resistance, she brought on Elie Mystal to help demonstrate that the January 6 MAGAt cheerleaders "do not have the loudest microphone and the resistance is happening." Cross started the segment asking Mystal his opinion on the DOJ lawsuit against Texas' abortion ban.

"It's a very good lawsuit. They have great legal arguments as to why the Texas law should be overturned by the court. Unfortunately, as we're talking about extremists, they don't just wear robes of white. Sometimes the extremists wear robes of black, and unfortunately we still have a Supreme Court and lower courts who are just overwhelmed with extremist Republicans willing to ignore the law to advance their biased, sexist, bigoted agenda," Mystal began.

Referencing Ginny Thomas, he continued, "One of the things we don't have happening today at this poorly attended rally, you don't have the Supreme Court justice's wife bussing in other terrorists to participate. That didn't happen today. That did happen on January 6th. So we have to understand that the extremism is not just kind of boots on the ground, they're also in the very highest places in the land."

Cross took that cue to play the absolutely gaslighting video of Justice Clarence Thomas pretending to be concerned about SCOTUS appearing partisan, and blaming, who else? The media.

Pointing out the hypocrisy and irony, Cross said, "This comment from him comes on the heels of justice Amy Coney Barrett, an actual Handmaid who sits on the Supreme Court, claiming that the court isn't partisan. These are comments she made with Mitch McConnell." Then she asks Mystal what can be done about it.

"The thing these people are trying to do is give legitimacy to the extremists that we see in our streets. It's working hand in glove, right? Like, the people out on the streets are trying to overturn a pluralistic democracy and the Supreme Court is saying, 'Yes, that's also legal and it has nothing to do with my personal impressions, I just happen to like apartheid!' That's what they're saying. The only thing to do about it is for Democrats to go after them, to expand the court, and do the other things we need to do to secure democracy."

Attempting, stretch though it clearly is for Mystal, to be positive, he comes up with one of the ways in which the good guys have the advantage.

"But you billed me as a positive segment. I want to be positive. This is also where America is very lucky, the extremists that we have in our country, luckily for us, are cowards. These people are cowards," he emphasized. "Oh, sure, they're willing to go out and kill somebody for what they believe, but they ain't willing to die for it. Nah, nah, because that takes courage. They ain't willin' to die for nothing. Instead, as soon as they get got, they run home crying to their mommies and asking for their vegan meals and getting a plea deal. If law enforcement would just stop these people, if there wasn't permissiveness in law enforcement, if some of those who worked forces didn't also burn crosses, if law enforcement would put the wood to these people, they would melt and crumble and we see that today in D.C."

LOL Ms. Cross, you didn't think Elie could come on your show and not give people who deserve it the proper verbal beatdown, did you? Of course you didn't. And we are here for this kind of brutally frank mockery of these MAGAts, as well as for the razor-sharp assessment of extremists in black robes and police uniforms.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team