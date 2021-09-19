Elie Mystal Finds The Bright Spot In Right-Wing Extremism: 'THEY'RE COWARDS'

Tiffany Cross wants you to know that fascism doesn't need to win. In an episode highlighting the resistance, she brought on Elie Mystal to help demonstrate that the January 6 MAGAt cheerleaders "do not have the loudest microphone and the resistance is happening." Cross started the segment asking Mystal his opinion on the DOJ lawsuit against Texas' abortion ban.

"It's a very good lawsuit. They have great legal arguments as to why the Texas law should be overturned by the court. Unfortunately, as we're talking about extremists, they don't just wear robes of white. Sometimes the extremists wear robes of black, and unfortunately we still have a Supreme Court and lower courts who are just overwhelmed with extremist Republicans willing to ignore the law to advance their biased, sexist, bigoted agenda," Mystal began.

Referencing Ginny Thomas, he continued, "One of the things we don't have happening today at this poorly attended rally, you don't have the Supreme Court justice's wife bussing in other terrorists to participate. That didn't happen today. That did happen on January 6th. So we have to understand that the extremism is not just kind of boots on the ground, they're also in the very highest places in the land."

Cross took that cue to play the absolutely gaslighting video of Justice Clarence Thomas pretending to be concerned about SCOTUS appearing partisan, and blaming, who else? The media.

Pointing out the hypocrisy and irony, Cross said, "This comment from him comes on the heels of justice Amy Coney Barrett, an actual Handmaid who sits on the Supreme Court, claiming that the court isn't partisan. These are comments she made with Mitch McConnell." Then she asks Mystal what can be done about it.

"The thing these people are trying to do is give legitimacy to the extremists that we see in our streets. It's working hand in glove, right? Like, the people out on the streets are trying to overturn a pluralistic democracy and the Supreme Court is saying, 'Yes, that's also legal and it has nothing to do with my personal impressions, I just happen to like apartheid!' That's what they're saying. The only thing to do about it is for Democrats to go after them, to expand the court, and do the other things we need to do to secure democracy."

Attempting, stretch though it clearly is for Mystal, to be positive, he comes up with one of the ways in which the good guys have the advantage.

"But you billed me as a positive segment. I want to be positive. This is also where America is very lucky, the extremists that we have in our country, luckily for us, are cowards. These people are cowards," he emphasized. "Oh, sure, they're willing to go out and kill somebody for what they believe, but they ain't willing to die for it. Nah, nah, because that takes courage. They ain't willin' to die for nothing. Instead, as soon as they get got, they run home crying to their mommies and asking for their vegan meals and getting a plea deal. If law enforcement would just stop these people, if there wasn't permissiveness in law enforcement, if some of those who worked forces didn't also burn crosses, if law enforcement would put the wood to these people, they would melt and crumble and we see that today in D.C."

LOL Ms. Cross, you didn't think Elie could come on your show and not give people who deserve it the proper verbal beatdown, did you? Of course you didn't. And we are here for this kind of brutally frank mockery of these MAGAts, as well as for the razor-sharp assessment of extremists in black robes and police uniforms.