County GOP Group Can't Access Their Financial Data Due To COVID Death

Gregg Prentice, a software developer by trade, was in charge of the Hillsborough County (FL) Republicans' financial records. Only one problem: when he died from COVID on the weekend, no one else knew how to use his software. That's a problem for the GOP group when the FEC deadline for submitting their data is September 20.

Source: Florida Bulldog

The Hillsborough County Republican Executive Committee has a problem.

On Tuesday, it informed the Federal Elections Commission that it may be late with its required monthly financial filing because its member responsible for submitting reports electronically died suddenly on Saturday of COVID-19.

The late Gregg Prentice developed software that converted the committee’s QuickBooks data into information usable by the FEC. But “Gregg did not share the software and instructions with our officers,” the committee explained in its special filing with the FEC.

“We will have to enter the August data manually, and according to the information we have received from our FEC analyst, Scott Bennett, we may likely have to re-enter the data from our first 7 months of 2021. We will be struggling to get all of this entered in the proper format by our deadline on September 20, but we will try to do so with our best effort,” the filing says.