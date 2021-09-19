Kemp's Bold-Faced Lie: AIDS Vaccine Mandates Failed! Huh?

Trying once again to deflect blame for his refusal to control the virus in his state, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made as bogus an analogy as I've ever heard so far. On Erick Erickson's podcast, he lied about why people don't need a mandate to take the COVID vaccine.

"That is basically how the AIDS vaccine worked. People wouldn’t take it early on because it was mandated, they started educating people and now it is doing a lot of good out there," Kemp told Erickson. "Same scenario, different year that we are dealing with right now.”

Say what?

There never was an AIDS vaccine, let alone government mandates for all people to take it.

Brian Kemp even told Fox Business the same thing last week.

Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) argued against the government mandating the COVID vaccine for workers by saying "And plus just like the AIDS vaccine, mandating it didn't work."



Well, an AIDS vaccine came as news to ... well, anyone. pic.twitter.com/0KAbe2XYmO — The Recount (@therecount) September 19, 2021

Gov. Kemp said, "Just like the AIDS vaccine, mandating it didn't work. It only worked when they started to educate people why it was a good idea."

Local 11alive news fact-checked Kemp's incredible lie.

According to HIV.gov - a website maintained by the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services - there currently is no vaccine for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. On the basic matter of there being an AIDS vaccine, which the governor has referenced at least two other times publicly, Kemp's statements are false.

Kemp's office claims he made a little mistake, confusing HPV (for which there IS a vaccine) with HIV, but he didn't. If you mistake an AIDS vaccine for HPV vaccine once, that's possible. But he made this claim multiple times.

It's a blatant attempt to confuse the issue as much as possible with a lie so big, it's beyond the realm of our reality. Lying is the norm for Republicans. In fact, it's their cornerstone.