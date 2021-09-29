MLB Network's Pedro Martinez Drops A Sh*t Bomb On Live TV

Pedro Martinez is one of the greatest pitchers of all time. Since his retirement, he's been a very good analyst for the MLB Network.

The MLB Network is the place to be, when there are playoff races in both leagues. They fly into different games and give you live feeds.

Last night a pitcher for Arizona, Luke Weaver, had a weird delivery. It looked like his movements on the mound should be called a balk by the umpires, but that didn't happen.

Analyst Harold Reynolds wondered why Luke wasn't being called for a balk, and as they discussed it. Pedro brought down the house when he said,"Well, the umpires don’t know shit about what they’re doing.”

Harold Reynolds and Greg Amsinger burst into laughter off-camera and Reynolds finally said, "Pedro! Four minutes in.”

Martinez replied, “I’m sorry, I apologize about that. What can I say?”

I watched it in real-time and it was very funny. Pedro "Who's your daddy" didn't sugarcoat it!