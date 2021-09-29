Sports
Read time: 1 minute
comments

MLB Network's Pedro Martinez Drops A Sh*t Bomb On Live TV

And now for something different.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Pedro Martinez is one of the greatest pitchers of all time. Since his retirement, he's been a very good analyst for the MLB Network.

The MLB Network is the place to be, when there are playoff races in both leagues. They fly into different games and give you live feeds.

Last night a pitcher for Arizona, Luke Weaver, had a weird delivery. It looked like his movements on the mound should be called a balk by the umpires, but that didn't happen.

Analyst Harold Reynolds wondered why Luke wasn't being called for a balk, and as they discussed it. Pedro brought down the house when he said,"Well, the umpires don’t know shit about what they’re doing.”

Harold Reynolds and Greg Amsinger burst into laughter off-camera and Reynolds finally said, "Pedro! Four minutes in.”

Martinez replied, “I’m sorry, I apologize about that. What can I say?”

I watched it in real-time and it was very funny. Pedro "Who's your daddy" didn't sugarcoat it!

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team