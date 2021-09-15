Media Bites
OANN Decides Not To Cover The CA Recall Results LOL

No news is good news, always, on this stupid but dangerous propaganda channel.
By Frances Langum
The purpose of OANN is to provide political porn for Conservative Republican masturbation. The California Recall Results prevent right-wing political orgasms, so on Tuesday night, they just didn't report it.

Brian Stelter on Twitter said the following:

One America News Network's handling of the GOP defeat in California has been so, so weird that I have to tell you about it. OAN is low-rated and cheaply-produced, but it's on the channel lineup right next to legit news in millions of homes. It is a refuge for those who think Fox is too liberal. Its hosts pushed voter fraud propaganda before the polls closed in California.

The polls closed more than 10 hours ago. The recall failed. It wasn't close. But OAN *has not reported the results of the recall a single time* that I can find. I have scoured the transcripts and watched the morning coverage – zero mentions. But it's weirder than that...OAN keeps talking ABOUT the recall. "Officials are finishing up the ballot count," different anchors reading the same script said at both 5 and 7 am ET. But they're not admitting what AP, CNN, and everyone else reported last night: The recall failed. Newsom prevailed.
OAN keeps rerunning a generic news package that describes why the recall happened and, followed by recaps of Kevin Faulconer and Larry Elder's concession speeches, without explaining that they lost! Leaving viewers with the impression that... ?!?!?

Elder is even quoted saying "we may have lost the battle, but we are going to win the war." The on-screen tab says "RECALL NEWSOM;" the banner says "ELDER: WE'VE GOT A STATE TO SAVE." It's just strange – OAN is not alleging fraud but is totally ignoring the news.

Of course they are.

