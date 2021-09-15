Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox News Attacks Kamala Harris For 'Spending Carbon Dioxide' To Support Newsom

How dare Kamala Harris have an opinion about a Republican recall in her HOME STATE?
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Oh look Fox News wants to change the topic from the massive Republican #FAIL in California.

To this end, LA-based Fox reporter William La Jeunesse went to a far-off place in a different land to attack Vice President (and Californian) Kamala Harris.

Her crime? I'm on pins and needles waiting.

To Fox News, only traitor Trump is permitted to visit other states and campaign in elections so the idea that Democratic leaders can support a governor in a recall election is simply not permitted.

La Jeunesse decided climate change is real (Thank God) and bashed VP Harris for traveling to California to support Gavin Newsom.

"There is something I want to tell you that you will read in the paper," La Jeunesse said.

"Remember climate change? (Has Fox News?) That's a big deal with governor Newsom and President Biden. Neither one mentioned that VP Harris took that 13-hour flight, flew 5000 miles, generated 250,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, the number one cause of global warming for a 12-minute campaign speech."

The horror!

Of course, you will not read that idiocy in the papers because it's meaningless and ridiculous.

The Fox and Friends puppets were amused.

Keep hacking it up, Mr. La Jeunesse.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team