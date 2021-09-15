Fox News Attacks Kamala Harris For 'Spending Carbon Dioxide' To Support Newsom

Oh look Fox News wants to change the topic from the massive Republican #FAIL in California.

To this end, LA-based Fox reporter William La Jeunesse went to a far-off place in a different land to attack Vice President (and Californian) Kamala Harris.

Her crime? I'm on pins and needles waiting.

To Fox News, only traitor Trump is permitted to visit other states and campaign in elections so the idea that Democratic leaders can support a governor in a recall election is simply not permitted.

La Jeunesse decided climate change is real (Thank God) and bashed VP Harris for traveling to California to support Gavin Newsom.

"There is something I want to tell you that you will read in the paper," La Jeunesse said.

"Remember climate change? (Has Fox News?) That's a big deal with governor Newsom and President Biden. Neither one mentioned that VP Harris took that 13-hour flight, flew 5000 miles, generated 250,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, the number one cause of global warming for a 12-minute campaign speech."

The horror!

Of course, you will not read that idiocy in the papers because it's meaningless and ridiculous.

The Fox and Friends puppets were amused.

Keep hacking it up, Mr. La Jeunesse.