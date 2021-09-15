Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Steve Hilton Rants Nonsense: 'Republican Revolution' In CA

Fox News pretends an ass-whipping by the Democrats in a recall election is a success for Republicans.
By John Amato
19 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Last night Fox News host Steve Hilton claimed that a revolution was underway in California for the Republican Party, even though as he was speaking the election was called for Governor Gavin Newsom in a massive landslide.

At the moment he flew into a rage, Newsom was ahead by over 34 points.

After giving a litany of Republican talking points on the great state of California Hilton said, "This whole recall effort has galvanized people up and down the state. Republican, Democrat, independent and say we have had enough of the failure..."

Hilton continued, "the movement has grown and it's not unexpected that it was too much to expect it would happen one step in one night. But it's gonna happen, the revolution is going to happen in California --it's gonna come..."

This rant wouldn't have been so off-the-wall if Gavin Newsom won the recall by the skin of his chinny-chin-chin.

But instead, Newsom routed Republicans and actually gained ground after he defeated his Republican opponent by a massive amount in 2018.

In other words, the recall was an utter disaster for the Republican Party. It was bad for Fox News, who promoted Larry Elder to the high heavens, California's recall legislation, and Trump lovin' Republicans.

One of the biggest losers was the state of California, because of these weird recall rules, a judges ruling, and anti-vax MAGA idiots, it's costing the state over $300 million. That's money that could have been spent on the homeless and other human priorities.

Republicans always scream about government spending except of course when they spend it on cockamamie schemes, the military, and unending wars.

Steve Hilton's diluted rant sums up the minds of the Republican Party at this moment in time.

Reality is a thing of the past.

"Lie, cheat and steal no matter what" should be the GOP platform.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team