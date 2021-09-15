Steve Hilton Rants Nonsense: 'Republican Revolution' In CA

Last night Fox News host Steve Hilton claimed that a revolution was underway in California for the Republican Party, even though as he was speaking the election was called for Governor Gavin Newsom in a massive landslide.

At the moment he flew into a rage, Newsom was ahead by over 34 points.

After giving a litany of Republican talking points on the great state of California Hilton said, "This whole recall effort has galvanized people up and down the state. Republican, Democrat, independent and say we have had enough of the failure..."

Hilton continued, "the movement has grown and it's not unexpected that it was too much to expect it would happen one step in one night. But it's gonna happen, the revolution is going to happen in California --it's gonna come..."

This rant wouldn't have been so off-the-wall if Gavin Newsom won the recall by the skin of his chinny-chin-chin.

But instead, Newsom routed Republicans and actually gained ground after he defeated his Republican opponent by a massive amount in 2018.

In other words, the recall was an utter disaster for the Republican Party. It was bad for Fox News, who promoted Larry Elder to the high heavens, California's recall legislation, and Trump lovin' Republicans.

One of the biggest losers was the state of California, because of these weird recall rules, a judges ruling, and anti-vax MAGA idiots, it's costing the state over $300 million. That's money that could have been spent on the homeless and other human priorities.

Republicans always scream about government spending except of course when they spend it on cockamamie schemes, the military, and unending wars.

Steve Hilton's diluted rant sums up the minds of the Republican Party at this moment in time.

Reality is a thing of the past.

"Lie, cheat and steal no matter what" should be the GOP platform.