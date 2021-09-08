Politics
Big Lie Redux: Trump Claims CA Recall Election Already 'Rigged'

Why does Trump hate disabled people in California so much? Because every Democratic win MUST be invalidated.
Newsmax host Rob Schmidt interviewed the traitorous ex-president, and remarked the polling looks pretty good for Gavin Newsom in the upcoming California governor recall election.

Traitor Trump replied, "Well, it's probably rigged."

That is the Republican mantra moving forward in all elections. It will be their excuse whenever they lose.

Traitor Trump, who still can't speak English coherently, said, "They're sending out all ballots."

"The ballots are you know, mail out - mail-in ballots. In fact, I guess you even have a case where you can make your own ballot. When that happens nobody's gonna win except these Democrats," he said.

"The one thing they're good at is rigging elections. So I predict it's a rigged election."

The one and only thing Republicans are good at is lying and lying often. It doesn't matter what the topic is, they will just lie.

Newsom won in 2018 with 61.9 percent of the vote, followed by Cox with 38.1 percent. That comes out to 7,721,410 versus 4,742,825 votes. A landslide if there ever was one.

In California there is a new program (Remote Accessible Vote by Mail (RAVBM) system) that helps people overseas and with disabilities vote on a computer, but none of these right-wing mis- and disinformation sites have explained what it is, except to make believe all voters in California can print up their own ballots.

California Globe: Did California invent an audit-proof way to steal recall election, and future elections?

Nowhere in their article did they explain what the program was used for, so they can fan the flames of the BIG Lie.

As usual Gateway Pundit's site is one of the major conspiracy sites promoting this lie.

Google just kicked off Jim Hoft'ssite from their ad platform, "We’re emailing to let you know that we’ve repeatedly found content on your site that violates our Google publisher policies. The violations of the Google Publisher Policy included dangerous or derogatory content that incites hatred, promotes discrimination, or disparages an individual or group as well as misrepresentative content."

Liars gotta lie.

Trump is the worst of the worst.

