Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Who Had The Worst Twitter Take On The California Recall?

The finalists are Kasie Hunt, Chris Cillizza, and coming in from behind, Nate Silver.
By Frances Langum
Who Had The Worst Twitter Take On The California Recall?

It's okay to be wrong sometimes. But when being wrong is a regular feature, not a bug, we have to wonder why you are getting paid to be wrong.

Starting with Nate Silver, who "predicted" that Gavin Newsom would lose the recall 18 months ago. I mean, six months ago. I mean, less than six weeks ago. This is a guy who actually is supposed to know polling data.

And then there's Chris "Hot Take" Cillizza doing the Chris Cillizza thing where a Republican Loss actually is a win!

But the winner of the night (besides Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party which did indeed win and win huge) is Kasie Hunt, formerly of MSNBC and now being paid allegedly more by CNN to do this:

BUT THE DEMOCRATS? Remember, Kasie, never go FULL Cokie Roberts.

And you know it's bad when "Chuck Todd" is trending and it's because people are comparing YOU to Chuck Todd.

And yeah many noticed that Chuck Todd isn't in this competition...YET.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team