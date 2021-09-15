Who Had The Worst Twitter Take On The California Recall?

It's okay to be wrong sometimes. But when being wrong is a regular feature, not a bug, we have to wonder why you are getting paid to be wrong.
Starting with Nate Silver, who "predicted" that Gavin Newsom would lose the recall 18 months ago. I mean, six months ago. I mean, less than six weeks ago. This is a guy who actually is supposed to know polling data.
And then there's Chris "Hot Take" Cillizza doing the Chris Cillizza thing where a Republican Loss actually is a win!
But the winner of the night (besides Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party which did indeed win and win huge) is Kasie Hunt, formerly of MSNBC and now being paid allegedly more by CNN to do this:
BUT THE DEMOCRATS? Remember, Kasie, never go FULL Cokie Roberts.
And you know it's bad when "Chuck Todd" is trending and it's because people are comparing YOU to Chuck Todd.
And yeah many noticed that Chuck Todd isn't in this competition...YET.