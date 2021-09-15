Who Had The Worst Twitter Take On The California Recall?

It's okay to be wrong sometimes. But when being wrong is a regular feature, not a bug, we have to wonder why you are getting paid to be wrong.

Starting with Nate Silver, who "predicted" that Gavin Newsom would lose the recall 18 months ago. I mean, six months ago. I mean, less than six weeks ago. This is a guy who actually is supposed to know polling data.

Our model now shows a 90% chance that Nate Silver is a moron. https://t.co/UIXa0UZIYh — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 15, 2021

Another Nate Silver take that aged like curdled milk left out in the Arizona heat. pic.twitter.com/VDLA1Kkei8 — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) September 15, 2021

Nate Silver lost the recall too. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) September 15, 2021

And then there's Chris "Hot Take" Cillizza doing the Chris Cillizza thing where a Republican Loss actually is a win!

Tuesday night was, weirdly, a very good night for Larry Elder's political futurehttps://t.co/CW3ZdLxnaU — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 15, 2021

NARRATOR: It was not, in fact, a good night at all for Elder and the CA GOP. — Karoli (@Karoli) September 15, 2021

He misspelled “not.” Also, why does this person get paid?!? — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 15, 2021

But the winner of the night (besides Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party which did indeed win and win huge) is Kasie Hunt, formerly of MSNBC and now being paid allegedly more by CNN to do this:

Obviously California is a Special Place -- but the fact that a Democratic national star in waiting *faced* a recall and then had to fight hard for it midway through the campaign does say a lot about the potential challenges Democrats face across the map (4/) — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 15, 2021

BUT THE DEMOCRATS? Remember, Kasie, never go FULL Cokie Roberts.

So... in your narrative, Kasie, 1 Guv caught at a fancy dinner = 'elite' but his wealthy & privileged rivals, mostly funded BY the wealthy and privileged and committed to work FOR the wealthy and privileged... they're not elite?



Catch up. Performative BS lost in a blow-out. — Drew Emery 🏳️‍🌈 (@InlawsOutlaws) September 15, 2021

And you know it's bad when "Chuck Todd" is trending and it's because people are comparing YOU to Chuck Todd.

Kasie Hunt is the Chuck Todd of Andrea Mitchells. — FakeJoeBiden (@fake_biden) September 15, 2021

And yeah many noticed that Chuck Todd isn't in this competition...YET.