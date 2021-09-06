Politics
Proud Boy Tiny Toese Shot In The Foot At Olympia Protest

Officials say someone pulled a gun and shot Toese in the foot, while some witnesses say he shot himself by mistake while chasing antifa. Yes, his name is "Tiny Toese."
By Susie Madrak

The Seattle Times-Intelligencer has this story:

On Saturday evening, however, social media lit up with accounts and video of the shooting and its aftermath, with some naming the victim as Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a member of the Proud Boys.

The department had a team of detectives investigating and seeking a suspect, Lower said Saturday evening. Officers were also seeking to speak with people who witnessed the shooting.

The shooting happened around the time a group of demonstrators were at the Capitol for an “End the Mandates” protest against Gov. Jay Inslee’s order requiring state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. State officials were expecting a counterdemonstration, described in a state memo as a “stand-up to fascists” event.

Toese is a habitual parole violator, according to KATU.com.

