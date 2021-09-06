Proud Boy Tiny Toese Shot In The Foot At Olympia Protest

The Seattle Times-Intelligencer has this story:

On Saturday evening, however, social media lit up with accounts and video of the shooting and its aftermath, with some naming the victim as Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a member of the Proud Boys.

The department had a team of detectives investigating and seeking a suspect, Lower said Saturday evening. Officers were also seeking to speak with people who witnessed the shooting.

The shooting happened around the time a group of demonstrators were at the Capitol for an “End the Mandates” protest against Gov. Jay Inslee’s order requiring state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. State officials were expecting a counterdemonstration, described in a state memo as a “stand-up to fascists” event.