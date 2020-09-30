Politics
CNN Takes A Closer Look At The Proud Boys In Portland

The Proud Boys insist they're not violent, they just want to protect themselves.
By Susie Madrak
27 min ago by Susie Madrak
CNN correspondent Elle Reeve, who covers the Proud Boys, did a segment about them for New Day today.

"There's at least 300 people, although they've hyped up to 3,000. And the ratio of Proud Boys to journalists is very high. Are you here to get in fights with Antifa?" she asked.

"Absolutely not," a Proud Boy responded.

"But you are drenched in the aesthetics of political violence," she said.

"Aesthetics and who we are two different things."

"It just seems like every time there is a Proud Boys event, it ends with some people getting beat up."

"We're not afraid to defend ourselves."

"The Proud Boys all tell us they're just here to drink beer and barbecue, but there have already been a couple of incidents that have teetered on the edge of violence, including our own crew being threatened."

"The sheriff's department estimated that about a thousand people came throughout the day and about a thousand counter-protesters gathered about a mile away," Reeve said.

"What do you think the Proud Boys represent?"

"Fear. Fear of losing power. They feel like they're just losing everything they fought. That they're the superior race."

"We call them the 'Proud Little Penis boys."

She asked Portland protesters why it was important to have a counter rally to the Proud Boys. "Why not just ignore them?"

"We're out here to show that we're not afraid and we're not going to back down in the face of tyranny, especially when our president is amping up this whole situation."

"People waited warily for the Proud Boys to show up, but they never came. Instead, the only clashes that occurred were the same ones between police and protesters that have happened nearly every night since May. In the end, it was just another night in Portland."

